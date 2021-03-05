‘Who’s Here in the Hamptons’ Podcast: Brooke Lea Foster

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

On Episode 18 of the podcast, Dan speaks with Brooke Lea Foster, author of Summer Darlings and award-winning journalist.

With a background in writing factual pieces for The New York Times, The Washington Post Magazine, The Atlantic and numerous other publications, Foster has since turned to writing novels. Her first novel, published by Simon and Schuster, is called Summer Darlings and is about two wealthy families with summer homes in Martha’s Vineyard who get into a tangle with a shaggy haired bachelor who lives in a small cottage between them. Upon release, it was well-received, and she has now gotten approval to write a second novel set in the Hamptons.

