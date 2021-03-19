‘Who’s Here in the Hamptons’ Podcast: Helen Harrison

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

On Episode 20 of the podcast, Dan speaks with Helen Harrison, director of the Pollock-Krasner House in Springs.

The authority on all things Jackson Pollock and Lee Krasner, as well as an author of historical mysteries, Harrison walks us through the home where these celebrated artists lived and worked, and she shares riveting stories about the famous Pollock floor, his affair, the days leading up to his fatal car crash, local artists’ homes, what makes a “Bonacker” and much more.

