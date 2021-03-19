Podcasts

‘Who’s Here in the Hamptons’ Podcast: Helen Harrison

Helen A. Harrison
In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcastDan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

On Episode 20 of the podcast, Dan speaks with Helen Harrison, director of the Pollock-Krasner House in Springs.

The authority on all things Jackson Pollock and Lee Krasner, as well as an author of historical mysteries, Harrison walks us through the home where these celebrated artists lived and worked, and she shares riveting stories about the famous Pollock floor, his affair, the days leading up to his fatal car crash, local artists’ homes, what makes a “Bonacker” and much more.

Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast here.

Dan Rattiner speaks with Helen Harrison, Director of the Pollock-Krasner House – Episode 20

Who’s Here in the Hamptons


