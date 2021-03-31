Photo Galleries

Photos: North Fork Chocolate Company in Aquebogue

  • North Fork Chocolate CompanyBarbara Lassen

  • Noa Kahana and Mike McCormackBarbara Lassen

  • Jennifer LarsenBarbara Lassen

  • Steven and Nazia DeFrank with Deen and AdamBarbara Lassen

  • Martine Silver, Dale Silver, Laurie SilverBarbara Lassen

  • Gary and Kathy Muir with Oliver Barbara Lassen

  • Ahron Madalon, Leah MadalonBarbara Lassen

  • Alex, Diane Miller, Jaxon, Danielle NawrockiBarbara Lassen

  • Maureen Sconone, Cristina CarplukBarbara Lassen

  • Linda Gass, Mary, Claire, Amy Diemer Barbara Lassen

  • Linda DezubiriaBarbara Lassen

  • Emilie ZaweskiBarbara Lassen

  • Matthew Gallo and Tara McMahonBarbara Lassen

  • North Fork Chocolate CompanyBarbara Lassen

  • David PortnoyBarbara Lassen

  • North Fork Chocolate Co. Easter candy displayBarbara Lassen

  • Chef Steve Amaral helping a customerBarbara Lassen

  • Chef Steve Amaral of North Fork Chocolate Co.Barbara Lassen

  • The Scott Family, Reggio Family and Buselli Family at North Fork Chocolate Co.Barbara Lassen

  • June Sayers, Catherine Barbara Lassen

Award-winning chocolatier Chef Steve Amaral and co-founder Ann Corley welcomed a steady stream of patrons to their shop this month. Open year-round, they offer not only delicious artisanal chocolate but a chocolate tasting bar, homemade ice cream and world-class hot chocolate. Explore their gift shop for local goods and gifts such as honey, artwork, candles and other unique items. Chef Amaral and Corley invite you to stop by for a visit and pick up your special treats for Easter. North Fork Chocolate Company is located at 740 Main Road, Aquebogue.

Visit their website at northforkchocolate.com to order online and learn more about their special offerings and events.

