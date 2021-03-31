Photos: North Fork Chocolate Company in Aquebogue

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Award-winning chocolatier Chef Steve Amaral and co-founder Ann Corley welcomed a steady stream of patrons to their shop this month. Open year-round, they offer not only delicious artisanal chocolate but a chocolate tasting bar, homemade ice cream and world-class hot chocolate. Explore their gift shop for local goods and gifts such as honey, artwork, candles and other unique items. Chef Amaral and Corley invite you to stop by for a visit and pick up your special treats for Easter. North Fork Chocolate Company is located at 740 Main Road, Aquebogue.

Visit their website at northforkchocolate.com to order online and learn more about their special offerings and events.