Riverview Lofts Brings Affordable Housing to Riverhead

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Riverview Lofts, a $56.8 million affordable housing development built on a site in Riverhead that was severely damaged by Superstorm Sandy in 2012, has been completed.

The development offers 116 apartments and 12,000 square feet of commercial space designed to be environmentally sustainable and resilient to flooding and severe weather.

“Paired with the recently completed Peconic Crossing complex right across the street, Riverview Lofts will help to transform downtown Riverhead, making the community more livable and more resilient to the impacts of future storms,” said Paul Onyx Lozito, deputy executive director of the New York Rising Housing, Buyout and Acquisition Programs.

The retail, residential and mechanical components of the development are elevated in order to withstand future storm events and the garage area is protected by flood barriers. There are also flood vents, backflow preventers, impact windows and an emergency generator put in place as additional storm resiliency measures.

The five-story building within walking distance of the Riverhead Long Island Rail Road station includes 31 studios, 57 one-bedroom and 28 two-bedroom apartments. Eighty-seven of the apartments are available to residents who earn up to 60% of the area median income (AMI), 13 apartments are set aside for households earning up to 90% AMI and 15 apartments are for households earning up to 130% AMI.