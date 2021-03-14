South o’ the Highway

Steven Spielberg Directing Autobiographical Film

By Posted on
Spielberg at the Kennedy Center
Steven Spielberg at the Kennedy Center Honors, Photo: ©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM

East Hampton’s Steven Spielberg will direct a film about his early life, with a tentative release of 2022.

Deadline reports that the untitled film will be about Spielberg’s childhood in Arizona, with Michelle Williams in negotiations to play his mother. Spielberg is co-writing the script with Tony Kushner, the playwright and screenwriter behind Spielberg’s upcoming reimagining of West Side Story.

The film will be a coming-of-age story not dissimilar to some of Spielberg’s other work. Spielberg has often referenced his childhood in Arizona as an inspiration for his movies.

West Side Story is set for release on December 10.

About the Author

Read the Papers

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites