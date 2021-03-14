Steven Spielberg Directing Autobiographical Film

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

East Hampton’s Steven Spielberg will direct a film about his early life, with a tentative release of 2022.

Deadline reports that the untitled film will be about Spielberg’s childhood in Arizona, with Michelle Williams in negotiations to play his mother. Spielberg is co-writing the script with Tony Kushner, the playwright and screenwriter behind Spielberg’s upcoming reimagining of West Side Story.

The film will be a coming-of-age story not dissimilar to some of Spielberg’s other work. Spielberg has often referenced his childhood in Arizona as an inspiration for his movies.

West Side Story is set for release on December 10.