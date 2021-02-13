Steven Spielberg Honored with Israel’s Genesis Prize

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

East Hampton’s Steven Spielberg is being honored with Israel’s Genesis Prize.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Spielberg won the $1 million grant for his contribution to cinema, philanthropy and work on preserving the memory of the Holocaust.

The Genesis Prize writes: “The Genesis Prize recognizes Mr. Spielberg for outstanding achievement as one the most influential filmmakers in the history of cinema, his social activism, prolific philanthropy, and his principled stance against anti-Semitism and all forms of intolerance. For the first time, the voice of global Jewry was a major factor in Laureate selection: 200,000 Jews on six continents cast their votes for the 2021 Laureate. That Spielberg received the most votes was a major factor in his selection by the Prize Committee. We welcome Steven Spielberg to the distinguished family of Genesis Prize honorees.”

Spielberg continues to be a busy filmmaker, with his new vision of West Side Story set for release late this year.