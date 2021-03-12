Top 5 East End Art Exhibitions: March 12–18, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The East End is home to a plethora of talented artists, both award winners and up-and-comers, and their gorgeous art is on display across the Hamptons and North Fork this week. Have you perused all of this week’s must-see East End art shows—such as Miles Partington’s new Dublin Zoo storefront installation or Guild Hall’s 83rd Artist Members Exhibition?

Executive Director’s Choice Gallery Tour

Friday, March 12, noon.

Take a tour of the 83rd Artist Members Exhibition with Guild Hall Executive Director Andrea Grover. The exhibition is the oldest non-juried show on Long Island and one of the few non-juried exhibitions still running. Reservations for in-person attendance are required. Virtual attendance is available via Zoom.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

SAA Winter Exhibition

Now through Sunday, March 14, noon–4 p.m.

The Southampton Artists Association holds its annual winter art sale and exhibition at Southampton Cultural Center. See more than 100 works as participating East End artists showcase their acrylics, oils, mixed media, sculptures and photography.

25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-283-7432, southamptonartists.org

A Collection Exhibition

Now through April 10.

William Ris Gallery has extended A Collection, giving art lovers more time to marvel at the stunning works on display by John Cino, Jane Hartley, Dawn Lee, Seung Lee, Deborah Lennek, Ro Lohin Will McCarthy, Doug Reina, Roohi Saleem, Jim Stewart and Kevin Wixted.

1291 Main Road, Jamesport. 609-408-5203, williamris.com

SAC Storefront Art Project: Dublin Zoo

Now through June 1.

Southampton Arts Center’s ever-growing Storefront Art Project continues with artist Miles Partington and his new installation Dublin Zoo, in the store window opposite Ralph Lauren. The artist captures the gestures and patterns of the animals he admires most using cardboard, common objects and spray paint.

42 Jobs Lane, Southampton. southamptonartscenter.org

What the #*!! Is That? Exhibit

Now on view.

The objects we use to get through an ordinary day have changed tremendously over time, so much so that many everyday items once used at work or at home by your great-grandparents are now virtually unrecognizable. This Suffolk County Historical Society Museum exhibit showcases a selection of the more mysterious, interesting and challenging objects from their collection to baffle, befuddle and bemuse.

300 West Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org

