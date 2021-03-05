Top 5 East End Art Exhibitions: March 5–11, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The East End is home to a multitude of talented artists, both the award-winning and the woefully undiscovered, and their spectacular art is on view at art galleries across the Hamptons and North Fork this week. Have you perused all of this week’s must-see East End art shows—such as the new Mónica Vélez exhibition at VSOP Projects?

Love on the Brain Exhibition

Now through Sunday, March 7.

The White Room Gallery’s Love on the Brain exhibition has everything a hopeless romantic could hope for—mixed media in hues of red with iconic images, digital sculptures of longing and beauty, nostalgic imagery of nascent love, celebratory images of roses and Champagne.

2415 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-237-1481, thewhiteroom.gallery

Joseph Hart Exhibition

Now through March 20.

Halsey McKay Gallery presents new abstract paintings and drawings by artist Joseph Hart that expand on his recent exhibition, Unnameable, from the summer of 2020. In this series, Hart uses paper as an initial surface that is worked and layered with graphite, collage elements and acrylic paint, then mounted to linen and stretched over the armature of a stretcher frame. Included in this presentation is a short interview between Hart and artist Butt Johnson, texts by artist Angel Otero and curator/gallerist Pali Kashi, and a free verse response to Hart’s work by artist Walter Price.

79 Newtown Lane, East Hampton. 631-604-5770, halseymckay.com

83rd Artist Members Exhibition

March 6 through April 10.

This year Guild Hall celebrates its 90th anniversary and its 83rd Artist Members Exhibition. The exhibition is the oldest non-juried show on Long Island and one of the few non-juried exhibitions still running.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Mónica Vélez Exhibition

Now through April 11.

See new works by Greenport-based artist Mónica Vélez in VSOP Projects’ center gallery. Vélez works meticulously with hand-dyed nylons, fishnet pantyhose and wood to reference the daily rituals and material culture typically associated with femininity.

311 Front Street, Greenport. 631-603-7736, vsopprojects.com

New Beginnings Virtual Exhibition

Now on view.

This virtual art exhibition features works by 47 of the Artists Alliance of East Hampton’s members, creating a vast breadth of styles and media including oil, acrylic, ink, pastels, watercolors, photography, glass, wood, wire, mesh and celluclay.

aaeh-virtual.org/the-artists

