Top 5 Live Events on the East End: March 19–25, 2021

There’s lots to do and explore in the Hamptons and on the North Fork this week, so we’re highlighting only the very best events of the bunch. This week’s top live events on the East End include THAW Fest at LongHouse Reserve, a wedding showcase at East Wind Long Island and more!

Buckskill Preserve Hike

Saturday, March 20, 10 a.m.

Stretch your legs on this seven-mile exploration of the sprawling Buckskill Preserve between Wainscott and East Hampton. The trails in this pine-and-oak forest are delightfully twisting and mostly flat, but the East Hampton Trails Preservation Society will hike a few hills at the edge of the moraine. Meet on Old Montauk Highway in Wainscott, just east of Hedges Lane and west of Highway Restaurant.

Old Montauk Highway, Wainscott. 631-267-6608, [email protected], ehtps.org

THAW Fest at LongHouse Reserve

Saturday, March 20, 10:30–11:45 a.m.

Discover art in the LongHouse Reserve gardens with day of free tickets and tours. Register to bring the whole family and let the kids explore art and nature with the Hand in Hand Treasure Hunt.

133 Hands Creek Road, East Hampton. longhouse.org

Ghost Hunting at Rogers Mansion

Saturday, March 20, 7–11:30 p.m.

Southampton History Museum invites you to join the Long Island Paranormal Investigators on an investigation of the Rogers Mansion while they continue their search for evidence of what happens to us after we die. Groups will be given just over an hour inside the 1843 Whaling Captain’s mansion and taken to the various hot spots of paranormal activity within the museum.

7 Meeting House Lane, Southampton. 631-283-2494, southamptonhistory.org

Annual Spotted Salamander Search

Saturday, March 20, 8 p.m.

On this walk to a vernal pond, the South Fork Natural History Museum will be searching for the spotted salamander, one of four native mole salamanders. This salamander is a beauty, with its shiny black body and bright yellow spots. This night walk will take place only if there have been heavy rains, so bring a flashlight and wear boots. Registration is $10 for adults; $7 for kids.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, [email protected], sofo.org

Wedding Showcase

Sunday, March 21, noon & 3 p.m.

Let East Wind Long Island help you plan your very special day at the Wedding Showcase, featuring a CDC-compliant sit-down dinner tasting. Taste the culinary creations of East Wind’s executive chef; tour the spectacular grounds, including the luxurious estate and charming cottage; peruse The Shoppes with the Grand Carousel; and meet top event professionals offering the latest in fashion, floral design, photography and entertainment.

5720 NY-25A, Wading River. eastwindlongisland.com

