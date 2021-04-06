Food Seen: East End Congratulations, Incoming Bagels & More

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Sink your teeth into this week’s East End foodie news bites!

Congrats, once again, to Paumanok Vineyards in Aquebogue for winning Winery of the Year in the 2021 New York Wine Classic, a competition involving 96 wineries from across the state. paumanok.com

And let’s offer one final round of applause to Pindar Vineyards in Peconic, which won the Governor’s Cup—the best of show award for its 2019 Dr. Dan’s Signature Collection Gewürztraminer, as well as a platinum medal for best white wine! pindar.net

Almond Restaurant in Bridgehampton—one of Newsday’s Top 100 restaurants on Long Island—celebrates 20 years on Monday, April 12. Congratulations to co-owners Chef Jason Weiner and Eric Lemonides! almondrestaurant.com

Speaking of longevity, The Clam Bar out on the Napeague Stretch on your way to Montauk celebrates its 40th year in 2021—that’s a lot of lobster rolls, folks! clambarhamptons.com

Check Out This Week’s Chef Highlight: Michael Rozzi, The 1770 House Executive Chef

In food truck news, The Plaza Café in Southampton, will open their food truck up at their outside dining area at the beginning of May, offering lunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday! plazacafesouthampton.com

We Hear That: The popular @PupUpBagels will be coming to the Hamptons later this spring; they’re a very hot commodity in Connecticut right now. popupbagels.com

Fun Food Facts: Bananas—along with cucumbers and kiwis—are classed as berries, whereas strawberries, blackberries and raspberries are not.

Quote of the Week: “Some people ask the secret of our long marriage. We take time to go to a restaurant two times a week. A little candlelight, dinner, soft music and dancing. She goes Tuesdays, I go Fridays.” —comedian Henry Youngman

Got a restaurant news item or tip? Email us at [email protected]!