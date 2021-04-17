Hamptons Summer Camps for Everyone

The East End is filled with summer camp options for your kids. Kids of all ages on the East End can learn about art, gardening and more or engage in fun, recreational activities all summer long. Check back every month for more picks leading up to summer.
Playful Learning Studio
playfullearning.com
For ages 2–6
Playful Learning Studio’s Summer Lab has small-group learning experiences that immerse young kids in art, STEM, gardening, literature, math and outdoors, all through a “playful” and fun lens. According to Founder Mariah Bruehl, Playful Learning’s “experiences spark curiosity, nurture a spirit of adventure, and instill a love of the natural world.”
Puppet Power Camp
baystreet.org
For ages 4–7
Bay Street Theater and Goat on a Boat Puppet Theatre favorite Liz Joyce hosts this creative week-long workshop. Campers will create stories, puppets, props and perform little shows throughout the week. Puppets include shadow puppets, jokester puppets, ball and hand puppets, and tiny marionettes.
In-Person Film Camp
hamptonsfilmfest.org
For ages 8–15
HamptonsFilm hosts this workshop for kids and teens who want to be the next Spielberg. Instructor Sarah Hanssen will guide students as they work on movie ideas, learn to run a production set on location, using professional video and sound equipment; and edit the footage using professional software, adding sound and special effects. Budding filmmakers leave the workshop with their very own short film.
Breakwater’s Junior Sailing Program
breakwateryc.com
For ages 6–17
Kids can join week-long sessions and learn to use Breakwater Yacht Club’s fleet of JY-15s and Optis. Students in the program learn the basics of sailing, including how to rig a boat and what to do when it capsizes. They also learn how a boat responds to wind before they experience this concept firsthand on the water by running land drills, games and practice in the BYC land boat.
iCamp Day Camp
icamp.com
For ages 5–13
Technically curious kids will learn about coding, art, drones, 3D printing, video game design, science, engineering, sustainability and more. With small groups and individual attention for each child, there’s plenty of room for budding coders to learn a ton.
Future Stars Southampton
futurestarssouthampton.com
For ages 3–15
Future Stars offers day camps for soccer, baseball, basketball, lacrosse, flag football, tennis, chess, art and more throughout the summer season.