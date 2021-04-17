Hamptons Summer Camps for Everyone

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The East End is filled with summer camp options for your kids. Kids of all ages on the East End can learn about art, gardening and more or engage in fun, recreational activities all summer long. Check back every month for more picks leading up to summer.

Playful Learning Studio

playfullearning.com

For ages 2–6

Playful Learning Studio’s Summer Lab has small-group learning experiences that immerse young kids in art, STEM, gardening, literature, math and outdoors, all through a “playful” and fun lens. According to Founder Mariah Bruehl, Playful Learning’s “experiences spark curiosity, nurture a spirit of adventure, and instill a love of the natural world.”

Puppet Power Camp

baystreet.org

For ages 4–7

Bay Street Theater and Goat on a Boat Puppet Theatre favorite Liz Joyce hosts this creative week-long workshop. Campers will create stories, puppets, props and perform little shows throughout the week. Puppets include shadow puppets, jokester puppets, ball and hand puppets, and tiny marionettes.

In-Person Film Camp

hamptonsfilmfest.org

For ages 8–15

HamptonsFilm hosts this workshop for kids and teens who want to be the next Spielberg. Instructor Sarah Hanssen will guide students as they work on movie ideas, learn to run a production set on location, using professional video and sound equipment; and edit the footage using professional software, adding sound and special effects. Budding filmmakers leave the workshop with their very own short film.

Breakwater’s Junior Sailing Program

breakwateryc.com

For ages 6–17

Kids can join week-long sessions and learn to use Breakwater Yacht Club’s fleet of JY-15s and Optis. Students in the program learn the basics of sailing, including how to rig a boat and what to do when it capsizes. They also learn how a boat responds to wind before they experience this concept firsthand on the water by running land drills, games and practice in the BYC land boat.

iCamp Day Camp

icamp.com

For ages 5–13

Technically curious kids will learn about coding, art, drones, 3D printing, video game design, science, engineering, sustainability and more. With small groups and individual attention for each child, there’s plenty of room for budding coders to learn a ton.

Future Stars Southampton

futurestarssouthampton.com

For ages 3–15

Future Stars offers day camps for soccer, baseball, basketball, lacrosse, flag football, tennis, chess, art and more throughout the summer season.