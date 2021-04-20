South o’ the Highway

Jimmy Fallon Sings with Alfredo Merat at Old Stove Pub

By Posted on
Jimmy Fallon and Alfredo Merat sing "Guantanamera" at Old Stove Pub in Sagaponack
Instagram/Merat

Sagaponack’s Jimmy Fallon had an impromptu singalong with beloved local singer-songwriter Alfredo Merat at Old Stove Pub on Saturday, April 16.

The host of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and his family are frequent patrons of the Sagaponack restaurant. Fallon, who was having dinner in the back, approached Merat and asked what they could sing together. Merat jokingly suggested “Guantanamera” and didn’t expect the star to know the Cuban song, but Fallon, with his mask on, knew it and the two sang.

Check out the video Merat posted to Instagram below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alfredo Merat (@alfredomusika)

About the Author

Read the Papers

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites