Jimmy Fallon Sings with Alfredo Merat at Old Stove Pub

Sagaponack’s Jimmy Fallon had an impromptu singalong with beloved local singer-songwriter Alfredo Merat at Old Stove Pub on Saturday, April 16.

The host of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and his family are frequent patrons of the Sagaponack restaurant. Fallon, who was having dinner in the back, approached Merat and asked what they could sing together. Merat jokingly suggested “Guantanamera” and didn’t expect the star to know the Cuban song, but Fallon, with his mask on, knew it and the two sang.

Check out the video Merat posted to Instagram below.