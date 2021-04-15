Dan’s Papers Cover Artist Joe Chierchio on Spring Inspiration

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Perennial Dan’s Papers cover artist fave Joe Chierchio is back with a lovely spring-themed cover. Over the years, Chierchio has provided Dan’s Papers with splashes of fabulous color and bold design. Last year, Chierchio said, “Waking up in the morning knowing I have my artwork waiting gives me so much joy and pleasure. Now with COVID-19, I am creating more art work than ever. Being at home in my studio is a great creative escape.”

What was the inspiration for this piece?

A beautiful spring day and a relief from the pandemic. Hope springs eternal.

Talk about what spring means to you.

A rebirth of nature and a renaissance of ideas and creativity.

Did your artistic process change at all during the pandemic? How so?

I created more than ever. Staying at home is not so bad if you’re doing good work. The pandemic reminded me there is no time to waste. Use your passion and it will see you through.

What are some of your favorite spots on the East End during the warmer months?

Walks on the beach in the early morning. Farm stands. Lunch and dinner on our outdoor patio. Going to galleries, tennis courts, anywhere.

To see more of Joe Chierchio’s work, visit Arthur T. Kalaher Fine Art, 28E Jobs Lane, Southampton, and Hampton Photo Arts, 2044 Montauk Highway, Suite 21, Bridgehampton. Check out his work online at joechierchioart.com.

