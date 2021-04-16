Top 5 East End Art Exhibitions: April 16–22, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The East End is home to so many talented artists, and their awe-inspiring art is on display across the Hamptons and North Fork. Have you checked out all of this week’s must-see East End art shows—such as Haim Mizrahi’s In Broad Daylight exhibition at Ashawagh Hall?

Rites of Spring

Saturday, April 17, 12:30­­–5 p.m.

LongHouse Reserve reopens to the public on April 17 with its celebratory seasonal opening, Rites of Spring. Thousands of colorful daffodils will welcome visitors of all ages and, on display, will be new artworks by Daniel Arsham, John Giorno, Beverly Pepper and Prune Nourry.

133 Hands Creek Road, East Hampton. 631-329-3568, [email protected], longhouse.org

In Broad Daylight Poetry Reading

Sunday, April 18, 2 p.m.

Haim Mizrahi presents a new solo exhibition showcasing his extraordinary and mesmerizing paintings at an opening reception on Saturday, April 17, 3–8 p.m. Added to his prolific bag of tricks as an artist, musician and poet, a teasing glimpse of his vast collection of imaginative, instinctive poetry has been published, entitled Slipcover. A selection will be read by Emily Weitz and Joanne de Simone this Sunday. The exhibition is on view at Ashawagh Hall April 16–19.

780 Springs Fireplace Road, Springs. ashawagh-hall.org

Unframed Exhibition

Now through May 2.

Unframed presents select works on paper, canvas and wood by regional artists including Patricia Beary, Karen Bell, Ennid Berger, Carolyn Conrad, Lucy Dewitt, Richard Gardner, Ray Germann, Gerry Giliberti, Colin Goldberg, Katherine Liepe-Levinson, Scott McIntire, Robert Mielenhausen, Jim Sabiston, Blair Seagram, Adam Straus, Pamela Waldroup, Marisa S. White and Constance Sloggatt Wolf.

631-734-8545, alexferronegallery.com

Master Minds Exhibition

Now through May 9.

Joe Stefanelli and Sasson Soffer are two world-renowned artists who not only lived up to the description of mastermind but who have also shared a connection to East Hampton through their studio paintings and sculpture park, respectively. See works by them and other skilled East End artists in this new White Room Gallery exhibition.

2415 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-237-1481, thewhiteroom.gallery

Full Moon Exhibition

Now through May 23.

William Ris Gallery and Full Moon Arts Collective present an exciting exhibition of paintings, photographs, collage, sculpture and mixed media artworks created by the group’s accomplished collection of East End artists—Peter Beston, Gina Gilmour, Jane Kirkwood, Elizabeth Malunowicz, Mike McLaughlin, Steve Palumbo, Jonathan Pearlman, Giampaulo Fallai, Valerie Zeman and Robert Moore. Artist talks take place on Saturdays in May, with a closing reception replacing the talk on May 22.

1291 Main Road, Jamesport. 609-408-5203, williamris.com

