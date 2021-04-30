Top 5 East End Art Exhibitions: April 30–May 6, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The East End is home to a multitude of masterful artists, and their inspiring art is on display across the Hamptons and North Fork. Have you checked out all of this week’s must-see East End art shows—such as the new Cynthia Wells exhibition in Cutchogue?

Taking Roots: A Group Show

Now through Sunday, May 2.

The Grenning Gallery is ushering in spring with an exhibition of five artists in their newly renovated space. See the latest works from Amy Florence, Maryann Lucas, Tim McGuire, Tina Orsolic Dalessio and Rachel Personett. Their buoyant works celebrate the impending joy of the season.

26 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-8469, grenninggallery.com

AAEH Spring Inspirations

Now through Wednesday, May 5.

The Artists Alliance of East Hampton presents their latest exhibition, Spring Inspirations, at Ashawagh Hall in order to plant seeds of hope across the East End.

780 Springs Fireplace Road, Springs. ashawagh-hall.org

Karin Waisman Exhibition

Now through May 31.

In this new exhibition at Guild Hall, Karin Waisman presents The Horizon Is Not a Straight Line, a site-specific, 250-inch long cast resin and ceramic wall relief that investigates the notion of the border, conceiving it not as a straight line but a complex contact point between two elements that push and pull while continuing to support one another. Reservations are recommended.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Cynthia Wells Exhibition

Now through July.

This solo exhibition in the upstairs space of the Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library displays works that explore light as a metaphor, with subjects that dance in and out of darkness representing the confusion of life—when hidden meaning, interpretation and betrayals belie an appearance of balance. Paintings include oil on canvas as well as digital prints from Wells’s illustrated children’s book, Moonglow.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

Field of Dreams Exhibition

Now through August 31.

See 18 monumental installation by 11 international artists on the grounds of the Parrish Art Museum. Artists include Bernar Venet, Scott Bluedorn, Max Ernst, Isa Genzken, Giuseppe Penone and others.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

