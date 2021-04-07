Top 5 Live Events on the East End: April 9–15, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

There’s a great deal of fun to be had in the Hamptons and on the North Fork this week, so we’re sharing only the best events of the bunch. This week’s top live events on the East End include a screening of Black Art: In the Absence of Light, an interactive concert with Josh Brussell and more!

Black Art: In the Absence of Light

Friday, April 9, 6 & 8:15 p.m.

Hamptons Doc Fest presents HBO’s newly released film Black Art: In the Absence of Light, inspired by the late David Driskell’s landmark 1976 exhibition Two Centuries of Black American Art. The documentary offers an illuminating introduction to the work of some of the foremost Black visual artists working today. Tickets to this in-person screening are available online only.

Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. hamptonsdocfest.com

Lost Boulder Hike

Saturday, April 10, 10 a.m.

This scenic hike will include the Laurel Canyon trail as well as the Bridal Falls trail leading to an immense glacial erratic. The 3.5-mile hike lasts about one and a half hours. Meet the East Hampton Trails Preservation Society at the Montauk Recycling Center on the north side of Route 27 about two miles west of downtown Montauk.

365 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-238-5134, ehtps.org

Josh Brussell in Concert

Saturday, April 10, 7 & 9 p.m.

Come to an interactive live experience at The Stephen Talkhouse, featuring Josh Brussell from Little Head Thinks and Request Line. He’ll take requests and try new things, so come put his music knowledge to the test. He’ll also share the stories behind the songs he has written and his favorite covers. Tickets are $10; VIP $30.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Wolfwalkers Screening

April 10 & April 11, 1 p.m.

Screening this weekend only is Tomm Moore’s acclaimed animated Wolfwalkers, in which a young apprentice wolf trapper in the town of Kilkenny forms a strange bond with the creatures she is dedicated to exterminating through the friendship of a fiery red-headed girl. Tickets to this in-person screening are available online only.

Sag Harbor Cinema, 90 Main Street, Sag Harbor. sagharborcinema.org

American Woodcock Walk

Monday, April 12, 7 p.m.

Join Melanie Meade of the South Fork Natural History Museum for a short walk through the field and forest of Poxabogue County Park at dusk. As darkness falls, the group will listen for the American woodcock male’s peent call and watch for his aerial acrobatics as he tries to woo a female. Registration is $10.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, [email protected], sofo.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.