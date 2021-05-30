Dan’s Taste 2021 Chefs: Noah Schwartz, Noah’s

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Chef Noah Schwartz and his wife, Sunita Schwartz, have been serving farm-to-fork delicacies at Noah’s in Greenport for many years now, and rumor has it they’ll be opening three restaurants at The Chequit on Shelter Island in the coming months. Those looking for even more Noah’s news will be excited to learn that Chef Noah will be returning to Dan’s Chefs of the North Fork this year to cook up some delectable apps on Saturday, July 10.

First word (or words) that comes to mind when you hear “Taste of Summer?”

Rosé.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

Places I have traveled and enjoyed eating.

You can invite three people, living or dead, to your dinner party. Who are they, and what would that meal be?

Anthony Bourdain, James Beard and my grandma, Thelma.

What is the best piece of advice you’ve ever been given?

Work smarter, not harder.

Who do you most admire in the food/wine world and why?

My wife.

What is going to be the “next big thing” on the East End food scene?

My wife.

What are your hobbies, passions and interests outside the world of food, wine and work?

My wife.

What’s your comfort food and why?

My wife’s food. Nepalese curries—so different than what I make and serve.

If you were not in the food or wine business, what would you be doing?

Farming or cheese maker. Or both.

What recent travels have you taken that have inspired you?

An RV trip across the country with my family.

What do you consider your greatest achievement?

Being successful in this industry for over a decade.

What has surprised you the most about working in the East End culinary scene?

The community of chefs and restaurateurs working together.

We just handed you a glass of bubbly. Now please make a toast to summer on the East End.

Cheers to the East End!

For tickets and more information on all Dan’s Taste 2021 events, visit DansTaste.com. And to learn more about Noah’s, visit chefnoahs.com.