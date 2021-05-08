Drew Barrymore Gets a Tattoo On-Screen

South o’ the Highway

East Hampton’s Drew Barrymore got a tattoo during an episode of her eponymous talk show.

In a special segment, Barrymore and guest Christine enlisted the help of Ink Master winner Ryan Ashley to get “post-pandemic” tattoos. Barrymore had Ashley inscribe the phrase “Home is where we are” on her lower arm with an outline of a bird. “Wherever life takes you, if you are lucky enough to be alongside people you love, that became the definition of love,” Barrymore explained.

“It’s my honor and pleasure,” said Ashley.

Barrymore got emotional and called out to her daughters. “To my daughters, if you see this—you are my home.”

Watch the video above.

