Drew Barrymore Opens Up About Acting Career to Andy Cohen

East Hampton’s Drew Barrymore spoke to fellow East Ender Andy Cohen about her movie career during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy earlier this week.

“If I’m being honest, the answer is ‘no,’ I don’t want to be on a film set right now,” Barrymore told Cohen. “I stopped doing movies when my kids were born, because I’ve done it since I was in diapers, at 11 months old is when I started, and it was a no brainer to me to put making movies on a back-burner so that I can be present and raise my kids myself.”

Check out the clip above. Barrymore currently hosts the daily talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show.