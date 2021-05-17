Eastbay Builders: A Cut Above the Rest

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Eastbay Builders is entering its fourth decade in business by doing the same thing the company does every day: Building and renovating some of the finest homes on the East End.

Jim Naples, who founded the company in 1980, grew the firm from a small home improvement contracting business into a largely custom home building and renovating company. While the focus and some of the tools of the trade have changed over the decades, one of the things that remains a constant is the growing list of satisfied customers appreciative of the company’s reliability.

Construction is in Naples’ DNA. After graduating from William Floyd High School, he initially studied architecture in college, but he then followed in the footsteps of his father, a commercial building tradesman, and older brother, who were both members of the carpenter’s union. Working in the commercial construction business allowed Naples to gain very valuable building skills and, more importantly, scheduling and coordination of large projects and crews—knowledge he applies throughout his career.

Naples found his love for the high-end Hamptons residential carpentry trade while working with his father-in-law. who was a builder in the Hamptons in the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s on many affluent homes.

He worked in the corporate engineering department in the Waldbaum’s supermarket chain in the maintenance and construction divisions but realized it was in building and renovating homes across Long Island, from the Gold Coast to Montauk to the North Fork, where he wanted to grow his business.

Along with his son, Jim Naples Jr., who has worked within the company for over 20 years, Eastbay Builders prioritizes providing reliable, quality work at fair prices while using professional crews and services, including a full crew of in-house skilled carpenters for all the stages of a home’s development to ensure the highest quality of craftsmanship. Naples believes in his product and places real value on the relationships it establishes with his customers.

He understands that customer satisfaction will translate into increased success. For this reason, attention to detail, efficiency and accessibility are the operation standards of Eastbay Builders.

Eastbay Builders is located at 10 Wilcox Avenue, Center Moriches. It can be reached at 631-731-3030 or eastbaybuildersinc.com.