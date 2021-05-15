Food Seen: Mattituck Dining, Clam Bar’s 40th Season & More

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

What’s happening in Mattituck, you ask?

CJ’s American Grill is offering $12 lunch specials Monday through Friday! Diners can choose from turkey club, fish tacos, fish and chips, kielbasa and sauerkraut sandwich, chicken Caesar wrap, chicken chipotle wrap, tuna melt, sausage and pepper sandwich, California chicken club and spinach artichoke and red pepper quiche. Those looking to order to-go can take advantage of their taco Tuesday special of $5 margaritas. cjsamericangrill.net

Love Lane Kitchen is the place for artisanal cocktails, microbrews and tasty food made with locally sourced ingredients. Now serving breakfast, lunch and dinner and open seven days a week, the North Fork favorite has plenty of delicious options from their menu to choose from, but if you’re looking to venture, try their iconic specials. One can look forward to specialties like pancake tacos, grilled asparagus avocado toast and spicy Italian sausage fettuccini topped with toasted hazelnuts. lovelanekitchen.com

Work week got you feeling stressed? Besides the cozy and welcoming ambiance Legends has to offer, their weekly specials are worth the drop in. Curried coconut shrimp with mango dipping sauce, seared and roasted swordfish with shrimp and butter-kissed mushrooms and cumin and coriander dusted boneless duck breast are just of the amazing dishes Legends has been whipping up for their customers to enjoy. legends-restaurant.com

Mattitaco has more than just your basic taco. Mattitaco prides itself on using locally sourced ingredients allowing them to provide “farm-to-taco” fresh food to their clients. Menu highlights include loaded plantains, Korean tacos, BLT taco (L stands for lobster) and barbacoa and plantain burrito. Wash it all down with a refreshing sangria, margarita or michelada (add grilled shrimp for the full Mattitaco experience). mattitaco.com

Pierre’s in Bridgehampton has won the Wine Spectator’s Award of Excellence four years straight—2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. Congrats, we’ll drink to that! pierresbridgehampton.com

Friday nights at A Lure in Southold feature half off on select appetizers at the bar (dine-in only), and on Sunday’s there’s no corkage fee on wines from local vineyards. alurenorthfork.com

Marilee Foster’s farm stand in Sagaponack (Sagg Main Road) has a $40 produce box. Sign up between noon on Mondays and noon on Thursdays. Boxes are available for pick up at the farm stand on Fridays between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Look for the likes of greens, apples, potatoes and such. marileesfarmstand.com

Seasonal restaurants are starting to reopen, and it can’t happen soon enough. Welcome back Bostwick’s on the Harbor up in Springs; Babette’s in East Hampton Village; The Beacon in Sag Harbor. And in Montauk, there’s Hooked; Backyard at Sole; The Dock and Gosman’s!

Did You Know That: The Clam Bar out in Napeague is celebrating their 40th season, and to celebrate this milestone, they’re serving a special lobster macaroni and cheese served with chunks of lobster meat, melted cheddar cheese and topped with toasted breadcrumbs. … Almond in Bridgehampton has SIX different kinds of fries, yes six! Regular fries, gravy fries, Korean fries, cheese fries Maracz, cheese fries Americaine and Fries Mansour.

Quote of the Week: “I don’t know when pepper mills in a restaurant got to be right behind frankincense and myrrh in prominence. It used to be in a little jar that sat next to the salt on the table, and everyone passed it around, sneezed, and it was no big deal.” —Erma Bombeck

