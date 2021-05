Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Moviegoers rejoice! Regal Cinemas will reopen its three East End locations on May 21, the company announced.

Regal delayed its reopening from the coronavirus pandemic shutdown due to initial crowd capacity limits inhibiting the cost of doing business.

The three East End locations are Regal UA Hampton Bays, Regal UA Southampton Theatres and Regal UA East Hampton Cinema.

For more information visit regmovies.com