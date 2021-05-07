Dan’s Podcast: Dame Julie Andrews & Emma Walton Hamilton

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast, Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

On Episode 27 of the podcast, Dan talks with the legendary Dame Julie Andrews and her daughter Emma Walton Hamilton.

The best-selling authors discuss their children’s book Simeon’s Gift which they will soon “Zoom narrate,” what it was like for Andrews to be “knighted by the queen” and the backstory of how Walton Hamilton came to co-found Bay Street Theater! It’s all in Dan’s podcast!

Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast here.

Produced by Angela LaGreca and Eric Hercules