Top 5 East End Art Exhibitions This Weekend: May 7, 2021

The East End is home to a multitude of masterful artists, and their inspiring art is on display across the Hamptons and North Fork. Here are this week’s top East End art exhibitions—including Vito Sisti’s 16 Women Art Show Revisited at Ashawagh Hall and more!

Vito Sisti’s 16 Women Art Show Revisited

Now through Sunday, May 9.

The late Vito Sisti organized his first Women’s Show in 2003 with a small group of women artists, and the show has since progressed to include a full arsenal of local female artists displaying works in photography, collage, painting and sculpture. This year’s show at Ashawagh Hall includes Abby Abrams, Beth Barry, Eileen Hickey, Elaine Grove, Joanlee Montefusco, Karin Padden, Karyn Mannix, Kate Nicholai, Lisa Weston, Mary Antczak, Nina Bataller, Rosalind Brenner, Sally Richardson, Setha Low, Susan Carlo and Teri Kennedy.

780 Springs Fireplace Road, Springs. 631-329-2811, karynmannixcontemporary.com

Master Minds Exhibition

Now through Sunday, May 9.

Joe Stefanelli and Sasson Soffer are two world-renowned artists who not only lived up to the description of mastermind but who have also shared a connection to East Hampton through their studio paintings and sculpture park, respectively. See works by them and other skilled East End artists in this new White Room Gallery exhibition.

2415 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-237-1481, thewhiteroom.gallery

Full Moon Exhibition

Now through May 23.

William Ris Gallery and Full Moon Arts Collective present an exciting exhibition of paintings, photographs, collage, sculpture and mixed media artworks created by the group’s accomplished collection of East End artists—Peter Beston, Gina Gilmour, Jane Kirkwood, Elizabeth Malunowicz, Mike McLaughlin, Steve Palumbo, Jonathan Pearlman, Giampaulo Fallai, Valerie Zeman and Robert Moore. Artist talks take place on Saturdays in May, with a closing reception replacing the talk on May 22.

1291 Main Road, Jamesport. 609-408-5203, williamris.com

Robert Remer: Biophilia Exhibition

Now through May 31.

Quogue Gallery presents Biophilia. Robert Remer integrates nature in each of his creations, incorporating live greenery and organic shapes into bespoke furniture, planters and sculpture reminding the art world of the timeless relationship between humans and nature. Gallery hours are 10–5 p.m. on weekends and by appointment.

44 Quogue Street, Quogue. 203-321-9426, quoguegallery.com

EARTH: Artists as Activists

Now through July 11.

This timely Southampton Arts Center exhibition, curated by Amy Kirwin, features artists who use their talents to focus on conservation and activism, whether through fine art, science, photography, film, music, prose or other forms of artistic expression.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. southamptonartscenter.org

