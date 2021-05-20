Top 5 East End Family Events This Weekend: May 21, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The East End offers tons of fun activates for families with children and teens of all ages. Here are this week’s top East End family events—including a World Turtle Day celebration at Quogue Wildlife Refuge and more!

Westhampton Beach Farmers Market

Saturdays, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

The WHB Farmers Market on the Village Green hosts over 60 vendors, growers and producers providing locally grown, caught and homemade items. More than a place to buy food, this market is an event you can share with friends, family and the community.

Mill Road, Westhampton Beach. westhamptonchamber.org

World Turtle Day Celebration

Saturday, May 22, 11 a.m.

Meet a variety of live turtles and tortoises during Quogue Wildlife Refuge’s annual World Turtle Day celebration. Participants will learn all about Long Island’s turtles through a short presentation, then they’ll meet some turtles while learning about ways to help local species. Families should bring a blanket to sit on. Reservations are $5.

3 Old Country Road, Quogue. quoguewildliferefuge.org

Family Scavenger Hunt

Saturday, May 22, noon–2 p.m.

Participate in a family-friendly scavenger hunt around Southampton Village. Visit some historical landmarks and learn about the area while having fun. Register on the Rogers Memorial Library website and your first clue will be emailed to you the day of the event.

Southampton Village. myrml.org

Mondays at Madoo

Monday, May 24, 10 a.m.

The Hampton Library is hosting storytime in the Madoo Conservancy garden, in which families can enjoy the beauty of nature. Bring a blanket and spend some time discovering all the wonderful things about Madoo. Registration is required.

618 Sagg Main Street, Sagaponack. [email protected], madoo.org

Family Pilates Series

Monday, May 24, 10 a.m.

The whole family is invited to join Quogue Library and instructor Leisa DeCarlo to learn the basics of Pilates through a series of exercises designed to work all major muscle groups. Pilates focuses on strengthening and lengthening as well as alignment and coordination.

quoguelibrary.org

