Bridgehampton Schools Get New Budget, Superintendent

The Bridgehampton School District’s $20 million budget passed by a one-vote margin in a June 15 revote held just as a new superintendent took the helm.

Because the budget called for a tax increase higher than the New York State property tax cap of 2%, it required 60% of voters to approve the spending measure, which it barely achieved with 181 voting in favor and 120 opposed. At a special meeting after the vote, the board of education appointed Mary Kelly to lead the district as its new superintendent starting July 1.

“Her appointment is the culmination of an extensive search process and her level of educational skill, experience and knowledge will continue to successfully lead our district into the future and further inspire the lifelong intellectual curiosity of our students,” said Board of Education President Ronald White, who was re-elected to the board in the budget vote.

Her appointment comes after the district was the only one on the East End to have its budget rejected by voters on May 18, when it came up just short with 59% of the vote. The budget calls for a tax increase of $1,466,190.

In addition, voters elected Angela Chmielewski and Jo Ann Comfort to the board of education to fill the positions previously held by Lillian Tyree-Johnson and Douglas S. DeGroot.

Incoming Superintendent Kelly has led the Amityville Union Free School District since 2014 and previously served as assistant superintendent. Her career in education began in her hometown Kings Park Central School District.