Dan’s Taste 2021 Chefs Countdown: Cenobio Canalizo, Morgan’s Brooklyn Barbecue

Working at GlazierWorks for over two decades now—first at StripHouse, then at Michael Jordan's, then Morgan's Brooklyn Barbecue and now as executive chef of GlazierWorks—Cenobio Canalizo has developed an immense level of culinary expertise

First word (or words) that comes to mind when you hear “Taste of Summer?”

Grilling.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

I find inspiration from any fresh produce that’s in-season and international flavors.

You can invite three people, living or dead, to your dinner party. Who are they, and what would that meal be?

I would invite my son, my line cook Asuncion Canalizo and Carlos Olibares. I would make the Smoked Bacon Ribs with cucumber and mango slaw.

What’s your favorite dish to prepare, and do you enjoy eating it as much as preparing it?

My favorite dish to prepare is brisket. Just as great to eat as it is to make!

What is the best piece of advice you’ve ever been given?

Serving guests tacos at a party is never a bad idea.

Share your funniest, most unforgettable or oddest kitchen incident.

Carving a whole brisket in front of guests and seeing the look of amazement on their faces.

Who do you most admire in the food/wine world and why?

Haruna Dia because of his skills as a pitmaster.

What is going to be the “next big thing” on the East End food scene?

Ginormous ribs.

What are your hobbies, passions and interests outside the world of food, wine and work?

I love to spend my time fishing.

What’s your comfort food and why?

My comfort food is steak because I grew up on a farm and it reminds me of my family.

If you were not in the food or wine business, what would you be doing?

I would be doing something in agriculture.

What is the most memorable thing you’ve ever tasted?

Liver!

What recent travels have you taken that have inspired you?

My travels to Mexico have inspired me because of the meals eaten there.

What do you consider your greatest achievement?

My greatest achievement is being executive chef at GlazierWorks.

What’s a unique kitchen ritual you practice?

I always have music playing while cooking.

What has surprised you the most about working in the East End culinary scene?

Cooking for guests feels like cooking for family.

What is your go-to karaoke song?

Anything mariachi!

It’s your last weekend on earth—what’s the menu?

The menu would be filled with Mexican food!

We just handed you a glass of bubbly. Now please make a toast to summer on the East End.

Here’s to good food, good friends and summer memories!

