Dan’s Welcomes Flo Anthony to South O’ The Highway

Busy is the word to describe Flo Anthony. A multi-award winning journalist, Flo is a bestselling author of three novels, Keeping Secrets Telling Lies, Deadly Stuff Players and One Last Deadly Play.

Flo currently hosts a daily radio show Gossip On The Go With Flo, which is syndicated by Superadio and heard in 20 markets. In addition, she is the publisher of blacknoir.nyc, pens a weekly column “Go With The Flo,” which appears in the NY Amsterdam News, Philadelphia Sunday Sun and Columbus Times. Anthony is also a freelance reporter for the NY Daily News.

A veteran newspaper woman, Flo was the first African American woman to work in the Sports Department of the NY Post, and went on to become the first African American in the Post’s Entertainment and the world renowned Page Six departments. She also made history as the first African American woman to write a column in a supermarket tabloid with her “Eye on the Stars” column in the National Examiner.

Getting her start on the Emmy award-winning Joan Rivers Show, Anthony’s career includes an extensive television reporting stint where she appeared on over 25 talk and news programs including Geraldo, E! Entertainment TV, Joan Lunden, Ricki Lake, Sally Jesse Raphael, Fox News Channel, and Entertainment Tonight. She revolutionized tabloid TV by bringing Michael Jackson on Inside Edition with her. Flo also appeared on TV One’s Life After and Hollywood Unsung.

Aside from her work as a journalist, Anthony also represents 1976 Olympic Gold Medalist and Two-Division Boxing Champion Michael Spinks. She resides in the historic Sugar Hill District of Harlem in New York City.