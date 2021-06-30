La Fin Montauk Espresso Martini Recipe

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

An espresso martini probably isn’t the first cocktail that comes to mind when you’re hitting Montauk this summer, but La Fin Kitchen & Lounge’s take on a classic will leave you with a different perspective.

“At La Fin, we try to be on the ‘cutting edge’ with our cocktail and beverage program,” says Erin Swain, sommelier and beverage manager at La Fin Kitchen & Lounge, a French farm-to-table kitchen and lounge situated on the docks of Montauk Harbor. “What’s more, our owners care deeply about using organic ingredients.”

With that commitment in mind, La Fin uses Organic Krush coffee in the cocktail. “The coffee is freshly brewed and is a star component of this cocktail,” she says.

Other ingredients in the cocktail include coffee vodka, Tia Maria coffee liqueur, Averna, Carpano Antica vermouth and simple syrup.

“We use Prairie Organic Vodka, along with Tia Maria, a dark liqueur made in Italy with Jamaican rum, vanilla bean, sugar cane and coffee beans,” Swain says. “It’s not as sweet as Kahlúa and it balances well with the other components of the cocktail.”

The Carpano Antica provides a “level of sophistication and length on the palate,” she says. “We also use Averna, an Italian Amaro from Sicily, which has a slightly bitter, caramel flavor profile, that gives the drink a bittersweet touch.”

“This turbo-charged cocktail has been wildly popular with guests, especially at the end of the night,” she adds.

Oh, and here’s an insider tip: The Espresso Martini is technically an off-the-menu selection item at La Fin.

Go ahead and ask for it when you dine with them. You won’t be disappointed.

La Fin is located at 474 West Lake Drive, Montauk. It can be reached at 631-668-8344 or lafinkitchen.com.