Last-minute East End Summer Camp Picks

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Summer officially arrives in a matter of days, which means there is little time left to spare when it comes to enrolling kids in summer camp. Here are five editor’s picks for parents looking for local options.

Future Stars

Of four locations offering an array of activities on Long Island, two Future Stars summer camps are located in the Hamptons. At the Westhampton Beach camp, kids ages 6-14 can take part in a premier tennis program that runs Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. At the Southampton location, campers can take up multi-sport to boxing to chess to Little Stars to tennis and more. Aspatuck Tennis Club, 36 Aspatuck Road, Westhampton Beach, 1370 Majors Path, Southampton, 631-287-6707, fscamps.com

Pathfinding Country Day Camp

This quintessential summer camp boasts swim classes, stand up paddle boarding, fresh water fishing, kayaking, skit days, archery, arts and crafts, gaga, yoga, and a array of sports. And all the fun is had on the camp’s waterfront property overlooking Fort Pond Lake.

PO Box 807, Montauk, 631-668-2080, pathfinderdaycamp.com

Rock Camp

Kids ages 8-19 will learn a variety of musical styles, songwriting, and audio recording technology. But wait, there’s more. Students can also take the Dance Intensive, Diving Into Art, or Filmmaking programs. Adult classes are also offered. The Community House, 2368 Montauk Hwy, Bridgehampton; Children’s Museum of East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton, 908-230-6079, hudsonmusicstudios.com

Shark & Fishing Camp

Is Discovery Channel’s Shark Week just not long enough for your kid? Then add a week of Shark Camp! High school students in grades 9 through 12 who interested in marine biology will learn from Shark Week Superstar Dr. and Cpt. Craig O’Connell, who will show kids how to tag and track sharks while participating in research and excursions. Star Island Road, Montauk. oseasfdn.org

Camp Quinipet

This beachfront Christian sleep-away camp allows campers to request up to two of their own bunkmates. Campers aged 7 to 17 stay in a cabin as they experience the classic pleasures of summer camp near a beautiful dock. Camp Quinipet, 99 Shore Rd., Shelter Island, 631-749-0430, quinipet.org