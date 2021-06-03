Top 5 East End Family Events This Weekend: June 4, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The East End offers tons of fun activates for families with children and teens of all ages. Here are this week’s top East End family events—including North Fork Dog Dock Diving Weekend and more!

North Fork Dog Dock Diving Weekend

June 4–6.

Greenport Harbor Brewing Company hosts their annual dog sock diving event to see which East End pup can leap the farthest into a pool of refreshing water.

42155 Main Road, Peconic. dockdogs.com

Montauk Lighthouse Wildlife Show

Saturday, June 5, noon & 1:30 p.m.

Head to the iconic Montauk Point Lighthouse for two special presentations by the Quoque Wildlife Refuge, in which attendees will get up close and personal with local animals that call the refuge their home.

2000 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-804-8957, montaukhistoricalsociety.org

Ghost Hunting at Rogers Mansion

Saturday, June 5, 7:45–10:45 p.m.

Southampton History Museum invites adults and teens ages 15 and up to join the Long Island Paranormal Investigators on an investigation of the Rogers Mansion while they continue their search for evidence of what happens to us after we die. Groups will be given just over an hour inside the 1843 Whaling Captain’s mansion and taken to the various hot spots of paranormal activity within the museum. Rumor has it the Halsey House is also expecting a haunting on Saturday night.

7 Meeting House Lane, Southampton. 631-283-2494, southamptonhistory.org

Bay Beach Safari

Sunday, June 6, 11 a.m.

Join South Fork Natural History Museum Education & Outreach Coordinator Melanie Meade on an exploration of a bay habitat by seining for fishes and crabs, digging for clams and seeing how many different sea creatures can be found. Register for address. Registration is $10; kids $7.

Town of Southampton. [email protected], sofo.org

Family Powerhouse Pilates

Mondays through June 28, 10 a.m.

Families are invited to join instructor Leisa DeCarlo to learn the the basics of Pilates through a series of exercises designed to work all major muscle groups. Pilates focuses on strengthening and lengthening as well as alignment and coordination. Zoom registration is free but required.

quoguelibrary.org

