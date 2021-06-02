Top 5 East End Live Shows This Weekend: June 4, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Summer on the East End offers plenty of chances to attend live concerts, theater performances and film screenings. Here are this week’s top East End live shows—including an outdoor talk and screening of The Proposal at Parrish Art Museum and more!

Outdoor Talk & Film: The Proposal

Friday, June 4, 7:30 p.m.

Join Parrish Art Musuem for the first outdoor program of the season. The Proposal, co-presented with Hamptons Doc Fest, in collaboration with Dia, will be preceded by a conversation with Senior Curator Corinne Erni, Filmmaker and Artist Jill Magid and Dia Art Foundation Associate Curator Matilde Guidelli-Guidi. Tickets are $15.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Rubix Cube in Concert

Friday, June 4, 11 p.m.

For over a decade, Rubix Cube has taken the universe by storm as one of the most original ’80s tribute bands of all time. Their one-of-a-kind, ever-evolving and interactive show is sure to captivates The Stephen Talkhouse audience.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. stephentalkhouse.com

Play in the Garden: Weekend of Wasserstein

June 4 & 5, 8–9:15 p.m.

During her prolific career, which spanned nearly four decades, playwright Wendy Wasserstein wrote 11 plays, and Guild Hall has curated two distinct evenings to showcase her incredible range. The June 4 event features an evening of six short plays with music—Bette and Me, Tender Offer, Workout, Medea, Boy Meets Girl and The Man in a Case. On June 5, there will be a staged reading of The Heidi Chronicles, with a talkback led by Erika Rundle. Tickets are $50.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Becoming Dr. Ruth

June 4–27.

Live on the Bay Street Theater stage, Becoming Dr. Ruth is a humorous and heartfelt portrait detailing Dr. Ruth Westheimer’s remarkable journey to become a pioneer in the psychology of human sexuality and the world’s most famous sex therapist. Tony and Emmy Award nominee Tovah Feldshuh stars in this illuminating one-woman show, written by renowned playwright Mark St. Germain.

1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. baystreet.org

Artists’ Table Brunch

Saturday, June 5, noon.

Join The Watermill Center for Artists’ Table, including a farm-to-table meal prepared by Martine Abitbol and a presentation by the current artists-in-residence. Tickets are $100 per person in a party and are sold solely by party, not individually. Parties smaller than four or larger than six must email ahead for accommodations.

39 Water Mill Towd Road, Water Mill. 631-726-4628, [email protected], watermillcenter.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.