Top 5 East End Virtual Events This Weekend: June 4, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

East End institutions are offering many opportunities to engage in exhilarating events and enriching programs virtually in the days ahead. Here are this week’s top East End virtual events—including the lifesaving All Against Abuse Virtual Benefit and more!

ConnectFive in Concert

Friday, June 4, 7:30 p.m.

Twin Forks Musicivic welcome ConnectFive, a New York-based wind quintet, to the Twin Forks community for a virtual program of newer works by a diverse range of composers. Registration is free but required.

twinforksmusicivic.org

Author Event: Mackenzi Lee, Gamora & Nebula

Saturday, June 5, 3 p.m.

Meet the author of Gamora & Nebula: Sisters in Arms, Mackenzi Lee, in a virtual event hosted by BookHampton. Lee will engage in a convivial and engaging conversation with bestselling writer Sam Maggs and fiction podcast writer Lauren Shippen.

bookhampton.com

Peconinic 2021

Saturday, June 5, 5 p.m.

Join Peconic Land Trust for a very special trivia hour with John v.H. Halsey and the board and staff of PLT. Tune in, show your nature knowledge and answer your way to special prizes. Zoom registration is free but required.

peconiclandtrust.org

All Against Abuse Virtual Benefit

Saturday, June 5, 6 p.m.

Join All Against Abuse in raising funds for The Retreat and in celebrating the survivors and the life-changers who help them thrive. The star-studded guest list for this live-streamed event includes Ali Wentworth, Brooke Shields, Gloria Gaynor, Joy Behar and Alan Alda, with a special musical introduction. Registration is free but required.

allagainstabuse.org

Football in America Lecture

Monday, June 7, 6 p.m.

Today, the National Football League (NFL) is the premier sport in the United States, but it was once seen as a game reserved for coal miners. Join the Rogers Memorial Library as Evan Weiner traces the history of the league from its beginnings to the multi-billion dollar business it is now.

631-283-0774, myrml.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.