Welcome to Angela LaGreca, Dan’s Papers VP of Events and Features

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Angela LaGreca is a four-time Emmy-winning producer, writer and comedian/host/entertainer, with extensive experience in media.

As the Head Writer at ABC-TV’s The View, she wrote and produced the show’s popular “Hot Topics” with moderator Meredith Vieira and co-wrote Joy Behar’s comedic “Month in Review” segment. LaGreca was brought from The View over to NBC by Vieira when she became co-anchor of Today, and Angela was her longtime producer there, where she wrote and produced live and taped segments, worked with countless celebrities, and helped launch the 10 a.m. hour with Kathie Lee and Hoda Kotb. She received the Ovation Award for her three-part television series on Today called “I Want A Baby.”

LaGreca was also a Supervising Producer at The Meredith Vieira Show, a Senior Producer-Writer at Sirius XM Radio (worked in the STARS group and with Jenny McCarthy), a Senior Producer at Daily Mail TV, and a writer for the STAR magazine (“Fashion Police”).

Before entering the world of television, Angela worked in magazines—she has written for ELLE, the Smith College Quarterly, and was the Managing Editor of Modern Photography (with a national circulation of 750,000).

She is a four-time MAC award-winning musical comedian, performing everywhere from Caroline’s to Carnegie Hall. Her TV appearances include Showtime’s Nurse Jackie, and the NBC mini-series A Woman Named Jackie. For many years she was also Joy Behar’s opening act, performing at theaters, clubs and Atlantic City. Angela has performed out east at Bay Street Theater, Guild Hall and the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center.

Prior to joining Schneps Media and Dan’s Papers, LaGreca worked for two years as the Creative Director at the LTV Media Center in Wainscott, NY where she produced and developed content, hosted several shows, and hosted/produced a series of “Creative Salon Nites” featuring local and national artists, writers, performers, musicians, filmmakers. She produced LTV’s successful comedy fundraiser featuring Elayne Boosler, Michele Balan and a successful live auction with Bill McCuddy.

Angela loves the East End and is never happier when she is gardening, cooking for friends and singing/writing/reading and watching her daughter paint. She loves to assemble talented, kind, fun/funny people to share. She has had a house in Springs for almost 18 years. When Plum TV in the Hamptons, Angela hosted a show called Laugh Out Loud with Angela. She is a proud mom to a growing 7-year-old artist who knows every museum and art gallery on the East End. Angela also resides in Manhattan on the Upper East Side (even though everyone says she belongs on the Upper West Side). She graduated with honors from Smith College where she was a political science major and the features editor of The Sophian (and the first to give a classical, operatic voice recital). To this day, if you ask her father, he will say she missed her calling because “she could have been an opera singer” (but if you ask Angela, she is happier making fun of opera singers…that’s how it goes, folks).

At Dan’s Papers, Angela is the VP of Features and Events, she writes a regular column “Out East End” as well as regular feature stories. She has worked with Dan Rattiner on his podcast and is producing an Out East End Impact Awards event scheduled for the end of the summer, as well as other events. She is also part of the advertising team at Dan’s.