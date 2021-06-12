Windmill Oil Tank Service: Creating a Better LI One Tank at a Time

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Windmill Oil Tank Service is a full-service environmental consulting firm that has been serving Long Island and the East End since 1968. The Windmill team is dedicated to achieving clients’ individual environmental needs—offering a vast array of services including above-ground, basement and underground tank installation; environment-conscience tank abandonment and removal; storm drain cleaning and repair; soil and water testing; oil spill remediation and more.

“Our mission is to act as your lead environmental advisor,” owner Mike Kennedy says. “We will work with you to clearly identify the critical paths, anticipated timeline and estimated costs for your environmental project. Windmill strives to make Long Island a better environment one tank at a time!”

Kennedy shares further details about Windmill Oil Tank Service and what the summer season has in store in his industry.

Which of your services are most requested this time of year?

Tank installs are big this time of year. Our focus is preparing for the winter months, getting rid of an old tank and installing new tanks to prepare to the winter season. Tanks that might have had trouble in winter, are usually the big push after the July Fourth holiday as homeowners start installing new tanks for the new winter season before the first cold day.

What techniques do you use to ensure no lawn damage is done during tank services?

We go directly through the fill pipe. We fill the existing underground tank with foam, therefore we do not have to dig up your lawn at all.

Which of your tanks are the most popular on the East End?

Depending on use, our 25-year guarantee tanks are the most popular.

What does the tank abandonment process entail?

It entails evacuating the existing waste oil in the tank and filling it with tri-polymer foam.

Tell us about your remediation services.

If in the event there is an issue, we consult and coordinate with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and remove impacted soil to ensure a safe environment and backfill with new clean fill. Oil taken from an abandoned or removed tank is transported to a licensed disposal facility.

How important is soil testing to current and prospective homeowners?

Very important—it helps ensure you are buying a property that has clean unimpacted soil. It is recommended that potential buyers test the existing oil tank or the surrounding soil for leakage prior to purchasing a new piece of property. A spill cleanup is a costly and strenuous process, one which can be easily avoided by proper tank maintenance and observation.

Give Windmill Oil Tank Service a call at 631-360-8901 for a free consultation or to schedule routine maintenance of your storm drain. To learn more, visit windmilloiltank.net.