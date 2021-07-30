Turn On the 2021 North Fork TV Festival in Greenport, Aug. 4–6

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The annual North Fork TV Festival returns to Greenport for its sixth year with a new summer 2021 time slot and an exciting lineup of great pilots, pitches and networking opportunities in celebration of independent television, starting this Wednesday, August 4 and continuing through Friday, August 6.

This year’s festival continues to support emerging creators by highlighting their their work for local audiences and the wider industry, including the inaugural pitch forum and workshop focused on new television series concepts for project feedback and pitch guidance. The festival will also award independently produced TV pilots and episodic web series submissions selected by a special panel of celebrated judges who are choosing projects that best reflect the spirit of independent storytelling to honor at the festival.

The three-day event kicks off with an opening night party at The Soundview Greenport (58775 County Road 48) pool deck on Wednesday from 7:45–10 p.m. Guests will learn about the North Fork TV Festival and its Independent Pilot Competition Winners while mingling with fellow TV enthusiasts, creators and industry insiders during an eventful evening, including complimentary sponsor beer and wine, cash bar and light bites available for purchase.

Also look forward to the festival presenting their 2021 Inspiration Award at the party to acclaimed television actress, Broadway star and Tony Award-winner (for 2013’s Pippin) Patina Miller (Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Madam Secretary, Mercy Street), who also starred in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay films. The Inspiration Award honors a member of the New York television community who most inspires North Fork TV Festival organizers to create an ever-brighter future for the global community.

North Fork TV Festival’s inaugural, two-day TV pilot pitch forum and workshop begins with a master class on Thursday, August 5 from 11 a.m.–5 p.m. at American Beech Restaurant & Hotel in Greenport (300 Main Street). This full day of invaluable information for budding television creators focuses on learning and mentorship, including one-on-ones with mentors, Q&As with experts, and pitch training.

A pitch forum luncheon follows at American Beech on Friday starting at 11 a.m. Now armed with more knowledge and confidence, a pre-selected group of five creators will test their skills in a round of live, five-minute pitch sessions, presenting series ideas to the audience and a panel of industry experts, who will then offer helpful feedback. The panel will then name and celebrate a series pitch winner. Each participating creator is attending the forum with a series concept, treatment and completed pilot screenplay.

Participants include Chloé Lexia Worthington and Maura Kanter (Julie: La Scandalous Life of Julie d’Aubigny), Catherine Loerke (In Vitro Veritas), Mirella Christou (Push It!), Allison Kemp (Vigilante) and Nadine Cheung (Room for a Pool).

Pass holders will also attend a sold-out, sit-down dinner and ceremony honoring Tony-nominated actor and Grammy and Emmy Award-winning songwriter/composer Chris Jackson (Oz, Bull, Moana) at American Beech on Thursday. Greenport Mayor George Hubbard Jr. is presenting Jackson with the Ambassador of the Arts Award, including a letter of commendation for his commitment to and promotion of the arts. Jackson, who will take part in a conversation moderated by journalist Mara Reinstein at the dinner, is best known for playing George Washington in the blockbuster Broadway musical Hamilton.

The North Fork TV Festival is also proudly highlighting independently produced television pilots and episodic web series that represent the very best in compelling storytelling.

HALF LIFE

Best Pilot: Comedy

Created by Patty Carey

Patty struggles with turning 39, but with a little help from Thelma, Louise and Virginia Woolf, she reconnects with her writing and herself.

TIMBERWOOD

Best Pilot: Comedy

Created by Blake McWilliam

When our long-term counselors return for the summer of their lives, they think they’ll be picking up right where they left off last year. But when their fearless leader is kicked out before the kids even arrive they’re suddenly left to fend for themselves.With new challenges, adventures, friends and enemies (we’re looking at you William) around every corner, this isn’t the summer they planned, but maybe it will end up being their best one yet!

MIDDLE OF NOWHERE

Best Pilot: Drama

Created by Michele Palermo

Lisa Giordano-Navarro is in a bind. Middle aged, mid-divorce, and “between jobs,” she is the very definition of stuck. While trying to figure out how to do what’s best for everyone around her and preserve her own sanity, she finds herself parenting Aldo & Ella, her crazy mother and father, arguing with her dysfunctional brothers Tano & Marco, and wishing she could finally find true love. Is she really 50 years old if nothing has changed since she was 12? This single-camera dramedy tells the story of one family’s wide emotional rifts, deeply ingrained roles, hidden secrets, terrible habits, and fierce love — in other words, it tells the story of every family. At its center, our show is a deep dive into the life of a woman who should be in her second act, but seems perpetually trapped in the middle of nowhere.

LOST IN TRAPLANTA

Best Web Series

Created by Mathieu Rochet

Larry, an offbeat daydreamer, is appointed by the God of Rap to save the world from an epidemic of Trap Music. How? By finding OutKast, the mythical group from Atlanta. On his quest, he meets major players of the city’s Hip-Hop scene, and ends up doing an accidental portrait of today’s stronghold of the world Rap Industry.

Buy North Fork TV Festival tickets and learn more at northfork.tv.