9 Tennis Courts You’ll Love in the Hamptons & North Fork

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Long Island’s East End has a number of stunning tennis courts and clubs to choose from where guests can come to learn and play in the Hamptons and on the North Fork!

Brick Cove Marina

This tennis court, where collegiate players and former touring professionals come to play, offers private lessons for players to schedule.

1760 Sage Boulevard, Southold. eastendtennis.com/programs/brick-cove-tennis

Dering Harbor Courts

The Dering Harbor Inn’s Clubhouse, home to Moussa Drame Tennis, has courts that are open to both islanders and guests of the inn.

13 Winthrop Road, Shelter Island Heights. deringharborinn.net

East Hampton Indoor Tennis

This facility is made up of 20 outdoor tennis courts and six indoor courts. Included is a warming hut, pro shop, snack bar and a clubhouse.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. ehit.club

East Hampton Tennis Club

The East Hampton Tennis Club is a private club with 15 outstanding outdoor Har-Tru tennis courts, two year-round paddle tennis courts and a clubhouse with snack bar. The club’s professionals offer lessons for adults and kids, members and non-members.

178 Montauk Highway, East Hampton. ehtc.org

East Side Tennis Club

There are 12 private tennis courts at this tennis facility located on Montauk Highway in Westhampton. Call and register to play with other tennis partners.

142 Montauk Highway, Westhampton. 631-288-1540

Future Stars Tennis Club

This premier tennis facility located in Southampton has eight tennis courts available for private lessons, court rentals and junior programs.

1370A Majors Path, Southampton. futurestarssouthampton.com

Gotham Tennis Academy

The Gotham Tennis Academy of Montauk offers clinics, lessons and even tennis camps for all ages.

91 South Fulton Drive, Montauk. gothamtennismontauk.business.site

Shelter Island Heights Tennis Courts

This tennis court offers a bunch of programs for guests such as private one-on-one lessons, group lessons, classes and camps for junior groups and a tournament competition program.

36 Duvall Road, Shelter Island. eastendtennis.com/programs/shelter-island

Sportime Amagansett

This tennis club offers tennis training programs for both young and adult players, as well as competitive play programs.

320 Abrahams Path, Amagansett. sportimeny.com/amagansett/tennis