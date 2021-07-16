Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast, Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

EPISODE 37: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, offered in both video and traditional podcast formats, Dan speaks with Florence Fabricant, writer and food critic for The New York Times. In their conversation, Fabricant discusses where the culinary world has taken her over the years, from her start at The East Hampton Star to her travels through France, India, Peru and Japan.

Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast here.