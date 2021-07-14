Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Whether they’re for your kids or the whole family, these Hamptons and North Fork events, activities and attractions will provide hours of fun, culture, entertainment and education this week.

Top 5 Family Events to Check Out This Week:

Art Afternoon: Something New

Sunday, July 18, 2–3 p.m.

Join local artist Tony Valderrama for an afternoon of art and fun with your kiddos at the Quogue Library. The event will be held outdoors under a tent. You can register ahead of time via email.

90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4224, [email protected], quoguelibrary.org

Greek Mythology: Mixed-Up Myths!

Monday-Friday, July 19-23, 9:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Register online for this special Bay Street Theater camp where kiddos will use their imaginations to create their own variations of classic Greek myths. The camp ends in a final performance you won’t want to miss!

1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Mil’s Trills at the Southampton Arts Center

Thursday, July 22, 4 p.m.

Join Amelia Robinson as she performs original tunes on her electric ukulele with a cast of lively musical guests. Admission is free but you should register online ahead of time.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Musical Theater and TikTok Camp

Tuesdays & Thursdays through August 28, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Creative kids ages 4-11 will be bopping for the chance to explore their musical talents in cardio dance style. The class includes acting, playwriting and singing. Register ahead of time for a two-or-more-week session.

151 Mitchell Lane, Bridgehampton. 631-259-7707, [email protected], littlebarntheatre.com

The Popsicles: An Outdoor Children’s Concert

Saturday, July 17, 11 a.m.

Bring your blanket and chairs to this airy, upbeat event in the Community Learning Center at Neighborhood House. These joyful, danceable songs that children of all ages will enjoy include instruments such as the guitar, flute and harmonica.

92 Three Mile Harbor Road, East Hampton. 631-655-4586, [email protected], projectmost.org/events

Fun Family Attractions to Check Out This Week:

Children’s Museum of the East End

Learn about ships, windmills and farms at this favorite East End children’s destination. Mini golf is free with admission! This summer, however, you’ll need to call ahead of time to make a reservation.

376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250, cmee.org

Frozen Anchor

Health-conscious parents and tots can totally chill with the vegan and gluten-free options at this tasty new favorite. Check out all the cakes, cookie jar sundaes and ice cream cakes available to frozen treat lovers on the East End.

478 West Lake Drive, Montauk. 631-668-8190, thefrozenanchor.com

The Lobster Roll aka LUNCH

When parents are itching for a fantastic meal out, they can bring their littles along to this family-friendly clam shack. The color-able children’s menu includes marine options like fish and chips and popcorn shrimp, as well as favorites such as burgers and chicken tenders.

1980 Montauk Highway, Amagansett. 631-267-3740, lobsterroll.com

Long Island Aquarium

This summer, explore an Amazon rainforest, butterflies and other critters of the sea at this Long Island family favorite. You can purchase tickets ahead of time online.

431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com

North Fork Doughnut Co.

Little ones with a sweet tooth will enjoy craft doughnuts baked up daily with local ingredients. Enjoy unique flavors like Christmas in July and spicy mango, with new specials available each week.

13175 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-7941, nofodoco.com

Patti’s Berries and Bunches

Tots will go berry crazy for pick-your-own strawberries, raspberries and blueberries. There’s also a farm stand where they can enjoy fresh ice cream, cider and baked goods.

410 Sound Avenue, Mattituck. 631-655-7996, pattysberriesandbunches.org

Puff ’N’ Putt

Enjoy mini-golfing on an 18-hole course with your little ones, or rent a kayak or sailboat for some maritime fun. No credit cards are accepted, but there is an ATM on the premises.

659 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-4473, puffnputt.com

Railroad Museum of Long Island

Every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., enjoy toy trains and exhibitions at the Greenport location. Admission is $8 for adults and $4 for children ages 5-12. Kids under age 5 can visit for free.

440 Fourth Street, Greenport. 631-477-0439, rmli.org

The Wharf Shop

Parents and young folks who can’t get enough of that vintage toy shop feel will relish in a trip to this Sag Harbor favorite. Collections of crafts, stuffed animals and mini dollhouses make this a must-see for collectors.

69A Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0420, wharfshop.com

World Pie

Pizza fans will relish in cool family meals out on the patio at this Hamptons classic. Parents will appreciate a unique and varied salad selection, while young pizza-eaters will be able to enjoy some fun ingredient combos on their pies.

2402 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. 631-537-7999, worldpiebh.com

