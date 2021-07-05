Foodie Card: A Delectable Option for East Enders

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Long Islanders have an exceptional flair for finding a good parking space, quality pizza dough and a well-run local restaurant. A native to the area himself, CEO Jared Katz is proud of how Foodie Card benefits those in need while supporting local eating establishments. And the thriving company is now making its debut on the island’s idyllic East End.

Foodie Card was created in 2018 with the aim of connecting local foodies with. Long Island families in need. When members pay or renew their $29.99 yearly membership fee, a full day of meals are donated to residents nearby who struggle with food insecurities.

“People want to help out local families, so we allow Long Island Members to support Island Harvest,” Katz notes. “Our memberships in Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan get used for donations supplied by City Harvest.”

Foodie Card subscribers, in turn, get 10% off at all participating restaurants, as well as the ability to gain points for each dollar spent that will earn them gift cards at popular retailers like Amazon, Target and Walmart. In fact, the average Foodie Cardholder will make the money back on their membership during the first two months of use.

“We give value to people from all walks of life,” says Katz. “Whether you’re looking for breakfast, dinner, smoothies, or an acai bowl, we can help you save money.”

And what’s in it for the restaurants? Katz reports that over 80% of members use the directory to figure out where they want to eat when they’re looking for a bite out. Foodie Card doesn’t charge restaurants a fee, so the only cost to eateries is the 10% discount they’re providing their customers. Long Island gastronomes will frequent these establishments more often, and they’ll get free advertising on the web and social media.

Meanwhile, business owners will only be paying a small price if they have a paying customer in front of them. And these patrons may be more inclined to order dessert or cocktails once they know they’re getting a deal. “We have a very high retention rate with restaurants,” says Katz. “Foodie Card is easy for them to manage.

While Foodie Card has branched out into city neighborhoods and plans on expanding into Westchester and Fairfield Counties, Long Island remains its biggest membership base. Local epicureans get to choose from over 1,100 mouthwatering cafes, bars and pizza joints. During the pandemic, Foodie Card also began offering delivery options at a 10% discount to members.

Beginning this year, Foodie Card is debuting its celebrated services among East End establishments. “We’re excited for the Hamptons to become a part of our caused-based mission,” says Katz. “The end of pandemic restrictions means that folks will be breaking free from their homes and getting great meals with friends and family.”

Fans of local comfort food will appreciate Foodie Card options like MTK Lobster House and the Southampton Publick House. And wine connoisseurs will get all bubbly about saving money at vineyards like Pindar and Osprey’s Dominion.

Foodie Card is a secret shared by Long Island’s greatest cuisine buffs. And getting in the club means members can lick their tasty fingers knowing that they’re lending a hand to those in need.

To learn more about Foodie Card, visit foodiecard.com.