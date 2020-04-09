Island Harvest to Host Food Drive at Stotzky Park

The Town of Riverhead will partner with Island Harvest to hold a drive-up/walk-up food distribution on Friday, April 10 at Stotzky Park, located at 55 Columbus Avenue, from 1–3 p.m.

Island Harvest is a Long Island-based food bank that provides a vital supply of food to counter the sharply rising problem of hunger. Those who partake in the food distribution are asked to enter the park through Columbus Avenue, off Pulaski Street.

Individuals on foot are asked to practice social distancing guidelines of at least 6 feet to ensure everyone’s safety. A bag of food will be provided to each car or individual. Island Harvest is donating approximately 10 pallets of perishable and nonperishable food on a first-come, first-serve basis and distribution will continue until the supplies are exhausted. Councilwoman Catherine Kent said in a statement, “During these difficult times as families are struggling physically and economically, it is important that we as leaders work closely with our non-profit community to ensure Riverhead is well served. I encourage those in need to come and make use of this resource and thank you to Island Harvest for all you do to serve our community.” Councilman Frank Beyrodt, a member of the Island Harvest Board of Directors said, “We’re blessed to have this great organization helping so many communities on Long Island. Riverhead is privileged to have your support.” Supervisor Yvette Aguiar expressed gratitude to the entire Town Board and to Island Harvest for “their important collaboration during these challenging times. The generous offer under this unprecedented public health crisis is most certainly welcomed.”

For more information, visit islandharvest.org.