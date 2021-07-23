LI Home Pros, Where Homeowners and Service Pros Find Each Other

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Since LI Home Pros launched six months ago, homeowners can find and book contractors, architects, agents, lenders and other home services professionals—effectively, a one-stop shop.

The concierge-hosted directory service also offers targeted exposure for businesses in the home purchase/finance/renovation/repair space. LI Home Pros began a decade ago as Brownstoner Home Pros, successfully connecting trusted local home pros with countless NYC homeowners, buyers and sellers.

Now available across the Schneps Media network on Dan’s Papers, Long Island Press, Behind the Hedges, and Noticias (in addition to five leading NYC sites), LI Home Pros reaches millions of qualified homeowners, buyers and sellers every month—an abundance of potential clients.

And, to help homeowners and home shoppers connect with the right pro for the job, the Home Pros Concierge is available through live in-person chat or email.

Unlike other directory services, LI Home Pros takes no referral fee. For a small monthly membership fee, as little as $50 per month, a service provider can join the directory, and interested homeowners or shoppers can contact them directly.

For service pros, membership can be annual or month to month and include just one website or all four for the amplified reach. If you’re a service provider or know one, learn more about the program here.