Hamptons Business Forum to Debut May 4 in Wainscott

The Greater East Hampton Chamber of Commerce is set to host the first-ever Hamptons Business Forum at LTV Studios in Wainscott on May 4, which will be free to attend, organizers announced.

The event will feature Tate’s Bake Shop founder Kathleen King as the keynote speaker, a panel discussion with LTV’s “East End News” host Chrissy Sampson serving as moderator, and business leaders gearing up for peak tourism season’s coming return.

“This event at LTV will be a great opportunity to take stock of where things stand before the summer really gets going,” Greater East Hampton Chamber of Commerce President Gavin Menu said. “I’m really looking forward to bringing together leaders from the South Fork chambers of commerce, so we can compare notes on the challenges — and successes — faced by our business and nonprofit members.”

In addition to the presentations, the event will also offer opportunities for local business leaders to network, enjoy light refreshments, and listen to DJ Chile from Party 105.1 FM as well as pianist Axel Quincke.

Participants can also enter a raffle to have LTV produce a 30-second social media reel to promote their business.

“LTV is proud to host the chambers of the East End at this inaugural event,” said LTV Executive Director Josh Gladstone. “Come meet, mingle, listen to some brilliant speakers and world-class music, enjoy some tasty lite bites.”