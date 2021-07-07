New Sag Harbor Mayor Larocca Sworn In

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Newly elected Sag Harbor Mayor James Larocca was sworn into office during a ceremony at John Steinbeck Waterfront Park on July 6.

Larocca, who unseated former Mayor Kathleen Mulcahey in last month’s village elections, also appointed Edward Haye, a retired attorney, to fill Larocca’s seat on the Sag Harbor board of trustees that was left vacant when Larocca won the top job. The venue was a symbolic one, given the debate over waterfront development in the village proving to be a pivotal issue in the new mayor’s campaign. It was also one of the first in-person meetings held since the pandemic.

Later the same day, Southampton Village Mayor Jesse Warren was sworn into his second term after winning a rematch from the predecessor he unseated two years ago, Michael Irving. Also sworn in were trustees Robin Brown and Roy Stevenson, who ran on a ticket with Warren and unseated Irving-allied incumbents Mark Parash and Andrew Pilaro.