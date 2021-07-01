Top North Fork Events for July 4 Weekend 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Check out some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this Fourth of July weekend—including fireworks, country line dancing, art exhibitions and more! Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event for further details and potential rescheduling updates.

LIVE SHOWS

News of the World

Friday, July 2, 1:30 p.m.

Join fellow film aficionados in the meeting room of the Mattituck-Laurel Library for this showing of News of the World. It tells the story of a Civil War veteran who travels hundreds of miles to deliver a girl to her aunt and uncle against her will.

13900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org

Book Signing: Connecting from a Quarantine Kitchen

Saturday, July 3, 10 a.m.–noon

Jaquelyn Ottoman is a local home cook and food waste expert who got creative while sheltering in place during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. She chronicles her stories of finding comfort in cooking and insights in isolation during a very uncertain time. You can purchase a copy of her book directly from the Shelter Island Historical Society.

16 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0022, [email protected], shelterislandhistorical.org

Fourth of July Fireworks

Sunday, July 4

Celebrate the United States of America with colorful fireworks displays across the Hamptons and North Fork. These go on for several days before and after Independence Day in various East End hamlets!

DansPapers.com/2021/06/fireworks-return-july-fourth

Coverland at Claudio’s Waterfront

Sunday, July 4, 1–5 p.m.

Coverland is a fantastic party band known for playing a wide variety of artists and musicians. Let them entertain you while enjoying a signature cocktail or lobster roll while overlooking the sparkling marina. Call ahead to reserve a table.

111 Main Street, Greenport. 631-477-0627, claudios.com

Beginner Country Line Dancing in the Barn

Monday, July 5, 7:30–9:30 p.m.

If you’ve ever wondered how to do-si-do, you can do-si do it for a good cause at Spirit’s Promise Equine Rescue. The barn is climate-controlled and all proceeds will go towards helping horses. You can register ahead of time online for $12 a ticket.

2746 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-875-0433, spiritspromiserescue.org

OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Brewery and Vineyard Tour

July 3 & 4, 10 a.m.

Nothing is more refreshing to New Yorkers than a leisurely pedal through the East End’s bucolic wine country, and nothing could top it off with more finesse than some sparkling wine or craft beer. Packages include privileged access to vineyards, olive oil tastings and even photographs to commemorate your experience. This tour is recommended for those confident in their ability to cover 18 miles in five and half hours on their bikes.

13200 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-871-1666, [email protected], eastendbiketours.com



VIRTUAL EVENTS

Breathe Together

Tuesday, July 6, 10–11 a.m.

New Yorkers know better than anyone when they need to de-stress! Deep breathing exercises can teach your body to calm down, which is excellent for your health and overall well-being. You can register for this Zoom event online ahead of time.

631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org



Yellowstone: A Virtual Tour

Wednesday, July 7, 6–7:30 p.m.

The Floyd Memorial Library is hosting a park ranger from Yellowstone National Park who will discuss its wildlife and geology. You can register online ahead of time and a link to the Zoom will be sent to your email.

631-477-2647, floydmemoriallibrary.org



ART EXHIBITIONS



Cynthia Wells: Painting Structure and Drawing

On view through July 31

Visit the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library for this unique collection of oil paintings and digital prints. Internationally renowned artist Cynthia Wells is known for her art, animated films and new children’s book Moonglow. In this exhibit, enjoy the use of light as a metaphor. The library is open from 9:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. on weekdays, and from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

17550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org



Urbanesque II, NYC

On view July 3 through August 22

Join the Alex Ferrone Gallery on Fridays and weekends from noon to 5 p.m. for this carefully curated exhibition of photographs and paintings of New York City. You can also make an appointment for a private viewing or stop in when the “Open” flag is flying. The gallery also has work available for sale.

25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-724-8545, alexferronegallery.com

Find more events online at DansPapers.com/Events