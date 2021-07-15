Find the North Fork Fun This Week, July 17–25, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

There are so many exciting things to do this week on the North Fork. Be winemaker for a day, shop a local farmers market, learn to line dance, see some brilliant art, or get involved from the comfort of home!

LIVE SHOWS

Hello Brooklyn! at Claudio’s Waterfront

Saturday, July 17, 9 p.m.

Fans of succulent seafood and pop favorites will enjoy this opportunity to combine cool listening and a colorful Hamptons sunset. Call ahead of time to make sure you get a table.

111 Main Street, Greenport. 631-477-0627, claudios.com

Winemaker for a Day: VIP Blending Session

Sunday, July 18, 11 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

At Sannino Vineyard, you have the opportunity to be a winemaker for a day. With this exclusive session, you and your guest will have the chance to learn how to blend a custom bottle of wine as you learn about life as a vintner from winemaker Anthony Sannino. Tickets are $225.00.

15975 County Road 48, Cutchogue. 631-734-8282. sanninovineyard.com

Beginner Country Line Dancing in the Barn

Monday, July 19, 7:30 p.m.

Learn the basics of country line dancing while enjoying a temperature-controlled barn and socially distanced atmosphere. Admission is $15 and registration is required.

2746 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-875-0433, spiritspromiserescue.org

Yoga at the Floyd Memorial Library

Tuesday, July 20, 10 a.m.

Bring your own mat and water for this opportunity to stretch your way into a fitter, healthier you. Register in advance by phone, in person or via email.

531 First Street, Greenport. 631-477-0660, [email protected], floydmemoriallibrary.org

Sesame Mango Chicken Taco with Chef Dellamore

Thursday, July 22, 6 p.m.

A delicious combination of piquant spices and chicken accompany this live demonstration in the meeting room of the Mattituck-Laurel Library. Folks at home can also view it on the library’s YouTube channel.

13900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org

OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Havens Farmers Market

Saturday, July 17, 9 a.m.–noon.

Samplers of locally sourced delights will relish this opportunity to purchase local treasures. The market is open even if it rains.

16 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0025, [email protected], shelterislandhistorical.org

VIRTUAL EVENTS

We Are Still Here Indigenous Voices Panel

Friday, July 16, 7 p.m.

Join a panel of three Indigenous rights activists from the Shinnecock Nation—Chenae Bullock, Denise Silva-Dennis and Shane Weeks—in a Zoom discussion moderated by Shelter Island’s own Aterahme Lawrence. The speakers will explore the history of Indigenous people on Long Island, along with the current challenges and opportunities for achieving their community’s goals. Register online.

631-749-0042. silibrary.org

Tai Chi with Denise Gilles

Wednesday, July 21, 5 p.m.

Enjoy a Zoom presentation of this ancient Chinese practice that improves flexibility and concentration. Register ahead of time on the Shelter Island Public Library website.

37 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0042, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

ART EXHIBITIONS

Art in the Park: Reflextions with Road Trip

Saturday, July 17, 7–10 p.m.

Reflextions is a free, walkable experience of sculpture and light. This event features LED, incandescent and blacklight. This week, there will also be live music provided by Road Trip to enliven your experience.

Peconic Avenue, Riverhead. 631-875-1695, reflextionsriverhead.com

The Medium Is the Message

On view through July 25

Take a moment to reflect on the way the medium used to create a work of art can affect its perceived message at this VSOP Projects exhibition featuring artists Dan Christensen, Santiago Cucullu, Ryan DaWalt, Mea Duke, Bernie Kaminski, Gracelee Lawrence, Ryan Patrick Martin, Andrea McGinty, Leo Park, Gabriel Sosa, Barak Wrobel and Madeline Zappala.

311 Front Street, Greenport. 631-603-7736, vsopprojects.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.