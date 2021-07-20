PMBC Gets Level 3 Trauma Certification

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

North Fork residents can feel a little safer now that Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead has received a Level III Trauma Center Certification.

The American College of Surgeons (ACS) Committee on Trauma verification means that PBMC proved its ability to address the trauma needs of all injured patients.

“Previously, East End residents had to travel further than anyone else in the tri-state area for trauma care,” said Dr. Amy E. Loeb, the center’s executive director. “This achievement is a testament to the quick response of our medical team and the result of our ongoing commitment to providing our patients with the world-class medical excellence they deserve.”

Cutting down the time it takes to get critical patients to treatment is guaranteed to save lives, officials said. The staff is ready 24/7 in case of an emergency.

PBMC is equipped with an advanced-technology Cardiac Cath Lab, called Kanas Regional Heart Center. The Cardiac Cath Lab opened their doors in 2017 and has continued to be at the forefront of cardiac technological advancements.

Additionally, Peconic Bay Medical Center is home to an award-winning stroke center. The stroke treatment center received the Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award from the American Heart Association.

The 200-bed nonprofit hospital joined the Northwell Health group in 2016.