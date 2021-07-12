Southampton Village Cinema to Stay Permanently Closed

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Despite hopes that Regal’s Southampton Village Cinema would reopen like the chain’s two other East End movie theaters, it has remained shuttered since March 17, 2020, when the pandemic forced them to close. The building, located at 43 Hill Street in Southampton Village, is for sale and there are no plans to reopen.

The property owner, Blue Guard Technologies CEO Ken Karlin, of Great Neck, is asking $8.9 million for the theater, and he has shown no indications that a last-minute change of heart is in the cards.

Details available at Karlin’s website for the sale, shvtheater4sale.com, offer a “food for thought” development plan for an 18-unit luxury condominium project.

Some hope remains that movies may return to the space, as Killer Bees filmmakers Orson and Ben Cummings have expressed interest in creating another local cultural hub in the space. But no purchaser or concrete plans have surfaced.