Tee Up at Hamptons and North Fork Public Golf Courses

The full East End summer package wouldn’t be complete without a round of golf. Thankfully, Hamptons and North Fork golf courses offer spacious, scenic greens that are perfect for enjoying a good walk while keeping a safe social distance. Get your tee time at these public courses and get ready to hit the links.

HAMPTONS

Montauk Downs State Park

50 South Fairview Avenue, Montauk. 631-668-3781, parks.ny.gov/parks/montaukdowns

This Robert Trent Jones-designed, 18-hole course is known for its unpredictable difficulty, with wind currents from the ocean and bay changing conditions every day. The park also offers a driving range, six championship tennis courts, swimming pool and wading pool for children, catering facility, clubhouse and grill room. Parking requires a New York State Empire Pass, which is $80. Swimming season begins June 26 and costs $7 for adults and $5 for kids. Access to the tennis courts is $30 per hour.

Poxabogue Golf Center

3556 Montauk Highway, Sagaponack. 631-537-0025, poxgolf.com

The golf center is popular for its renowned professional golfing instruction, but it also offers nine holes and an expansive driving range. All tee times must be reserved online, and the rates are $18 for Southampton and East Hampton Town residents and $30 for nonresidents.

Sag Harbor State Golf Course

Barcelona Point, Sag Harbor. 631-725-2503, parks.ny.gov/golf/17

This nine-hole golf facility occupies nearly 50 acres of the 341-acre parcel known as the Barcelona Neck Natural Resources Management Area. Situated on a peninsula and surrounded by woodlands, bluffs and wetlands, this delightful golf course is so nice, you’ll want to play it twice. The fee to access the green is $22 on weekdays and $33 on weekends and holidays.

NORTH FORK

Cedars Golf Club

305 Cases Lane, Cutchogue. 631-734-6363, cedarsgolfclub.com

Designed by Russel Case, this nine-hole, par three course features four ponds creating significant water hazards for an added bit of challenge. Advance tee times are strongly recommended, and walk-ins will only be accommodated if a tee time is still available. Reservations are $15 per golfer with a maximum of four golfers per party.

Cherry Creek Golf Links

900 Reeves Avenue, Riverhead. 631-369-6500, cherrycreeklinks.com

This course is famous for its signature hole 18, a challenging 644-yard par six with deep gullies on the left, an uphill climb and sand traps near the putting green. Tee time reservations are $25–$55 to walk 18 holes ($45–$75 to ride) and $20–$25 to walk nine holes ($30–$35 to ride). When you finish the challenging 18th hole, head over to The 19th Hole Restaurant on-premises for breakfast or lunch.

The Woods at Cherry Creek

967 Reeves Avenue, Riverhead. 631-506-0777, thewoodsatcherrycreek.com

Considered a shot-makers delight, this par-71 course is an alluring track consisting of rolling tree-lined fairways, winding doglegs and seven out of 18 holes overlooking beautifully sculptured ponds. Tee time reservations are $25–$55 to walk 18 holes ($45–$75 to ride) and $20–$25 to walk nine holes ($30–$35 to ride). Famished golfers should check out the enticing lunch and dinner menus at the Stonewalls Restaurant after their game.

Indian Island Country Club

661 Riverside Drive, Riverhead. 631-727-7776, indianislandcountryclub.com

This 18-hole Suffolk County golf course, designed by William F. Mitchell ASGCA, features 6,506 yards of golf and gorgeous views of Peconic River. Like other municipal courses, Indian Island is striving to stagger tee times, prevent golf cart use, limit face-to-face transactions and clean facilities frequently. Reservations can be made online through the county Green Key system.

Sandy Pond Golf Course

1495 Roanoke Avenue, Riverhead. 631-727-0909, facebook.com/sandypondgolf

The nine-hole Sandy Pond course offers par three holes perfect for beginners and experts practicing their short game. The laid-back course comprises 1,070 yards of golf from the longest tees for a par of 27.

Island’s End Golf Club

5025 Route 25, Greenport. 631-477-0777, islandsendgolf.com

Test your accuracy with fairways, water hazards, sand traps and more to challenge you and improve your game. Bay and Long Island Sound views are plentiful at this bucolic 18-hole course, adding to its undeniable North Fork charm. Tee time reservations can be made online for $55.

Shelter Island Country Club

26 Sunnyside Avenue, Shelter Island Heights. 631-749-5404, shelterislandcc.org

The nine-hole course, known locally as “Goat Hill,” covers 2,512 yards of widely varying terrain and has seven blind holes to keep things interesting. The course was established in 1901 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Golfers you get puckish after their short game can grab lunch or dinner at The Flying Goat Restaurant.