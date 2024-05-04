Mother's Day Plans, Duryea's Montauk & More from the East End 'Food Seen'

Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is right around the corner! Still looking for dining plans or a gift for mom? Look no further — check out the happenings and gift ideas below!

RESERVATIONS FOR MOM

On May 12, join the Navy Beach restaurant in picturesque Montauk for lunch and/or dinner. The serene shores of Fort Pond Bay offer the perfect view to accompany a casually elegant dining experience. Join them for a prix-fixe menu featuring an array of seasonal delights — from fresh seafood to savory meats and vibrant vegetarian options, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Your meal will be complemented by their handcrafted cocktails, fine wines and refreshing mocktails. Bonus: Moms will also enjoy a complimentary glass of rosé with lunch or dinner. Whether you choose to dine al fresco on their expansive beachfront patio or indoors with panoramic views of the ocean, Mother’s Day at Navy Beach is sure to be a hit with Mom. Reservations are recommended to ensure availability. For more info, visit navybeach.com.

Mirabelle at Three Village Inn in Stony Brook is offering a Mother’s Day Grand Buffet on Sunday, May 12. Join them from 10 a.m.–6 p.m. for $75 a person, with children ages 10 and under dining for half price, plus tax and gratuity. The Grand Buffet will include such feastings as artisanal cheese and charcuterie boards; a raw bar with shrimp cocktail, oysters and clams; salads; a carving station with roasted prime rib and herb crusted leg of lamb; chafing dishes of seafood fra diavolo; lemon salad-roasted fingerling potatoes; an omelet station and bagels; French toast and croissants; and so much more. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling the restaurant at 631-751-0555.

Another delectable prix-fixe brunch for Mother’s Day can be found at Nick & Toni’s in East Hampton. In addition to brunch, a la carte dinner specials will be offered to celebrate Mom as well. Their three-course brunch menu will be offered from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. Offerings available include (but are not limited to) warm cinnamon focaccia with cream cheese frosting, antipasti of sweet polenta or cured wild salmon. Lemon ricotta pancakes are on the menu for secondi in addition to spring onion quiche or Long Island duck confit, and no better way to finish off the meal than with dessert with options including ricotta cake and their famous tartufo. The menu features an array of delicious dishes which can all be viewed at

bit.ly/3xLAHv6. Reservations are recommended, so book your table today.

Looking for a gift for Mom? Sparkling Pointe Wines wants to help you give the gift she really wants — exquisite wines from the North Fork’s only winery fully dedicated to producing sparkling wines in the traditional Méthode Campenoise. The winery offers 12 varieties ranging from Topaz Impérial Brut Rosé to the Brut Seduction to the Carnaval Blancs. Toast to Mom’s special day and create cherished memories she’ll savor forever.

DID YOU KNOW?

The moment we’ve all been waiting for: Duryea’s Montauk is opening for the season on May 9! New this year is the addition of Duryea’s Sunset Cottages, a collection of luxury cottages which are only a five-minute walk from the restaurant. The four cottages feature sweeping views of Fort Pond Bay and the best of indoor and outdoor living such as outdoor showers, al fresco dining tables, and private spas amidst lush, secluded gardens. Duryea’s Montauk will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday through the month of May and will open seven days a week starting in June. Make sure to set aside time to visit them and dive into a Duryea’s Lobster Cobb salad, mussels mariniere, locally caught fish, raw bar selections and more. In addition, their market is back this season offering local artisanal products, coffee, breakfast goods, lunch grab-and-go dishes and takeout from the restaurant. The Duryea’s Boutique is also back and has doubled in size. Purchase all things summer beach essentials, beautiful home decor and hostess gifts as well as Duryea’s custom merchandise.

BITS AND BITES

Elaia Estiatorio will be celebrating Greek Easter and Cinco de Mayo this Sunday, May 5. From 2:30–8 p.m., join them for their traditional Greek celebration featuring lamb on the spit and drink specials. Hiatus tequila cocktail specials will also be available at the bar to get in the spirit of Cinco de Mayo.

In need of a getaway? The Hampton Maid is offering their Spring Stay & Dine package, where if you enjoy an overnight stay in one of their standard rooms, suites or junior suites, you receive a $200 dining credit to be used for dinner at R.AIRE and/or breakfast. Visit hamptonmaid.com to book your stay.

The Clubhouse Hamptons will be hosting Cinco de Mayo on Sunday, May 5. Doors open at 8 p.m. and sounds by DJ Chile, Mariachi Mexico Juvenil and DJ CK Beats will be playing with a special food and drink menu available for a $10 cover.

Supper Club Saturdays take place at Main Prospect where they play your favorite jazz standards live. A two-course prix fixe is available for $40, featuring Jane Hastay, Peter Martin Weiss and friends. Join them from 6–9 p.m. and happy hour from 4–7 p.m.

FOOD QUOTE

“My mother’s menu consisted of two choices: Take it or leave it.” –Buddy Hackett, actor/comedian